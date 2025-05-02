Bishop launches resource centre for visually impaired students at Iganga Girls SS

Iganga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Concerns over inclusive education in Iganga District have been addressed following the launch of a state-of-the-art ICT resource centre for visually impaired learners at Iganga Girls Secondary School, Buwoya Village. The facility, funded by the MTN Foundation in partnership with Sense International, was officially opened on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

The centre comprises 10 computers installed with JAWS screen reader software and 10 Orbit Readers, aimed at improving access to digital learning for students with special needs. The Bishop of Central Busoga Diocese, Rev. Patrick Wakula, presided over the launch and hailed the initiative as a significant stride towards inclusive education in the digital era.

“Whatever the sponsors have done is for the children and God. I thank MTN for always thinking of the community and inclusive education,” Bishop Wakula said. “I encourage students to utilize these resources to their full potential.”

Monica Nakaziba Kayira, Headteacher of Iganga Girls SS, explained that the special needs class currently comprises 21 students from Senior One to Senior Six. Quoting Helen Keller, she remarked, “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.” She noted that previously, visually impaired students faced challenges accessing the main ICT laboratory, which is located far from their classrooms and lacked assistive technology.

“This donation is a bridge to the world. However, we still lack well-trained teachers to operate this technology, and repairs are costly,” Nakaziba said. She stressed that Iganga is nationally recognized for producing top-performing impaired students who compete alongside their peers and expressed optimism that the new ICT centre would further boost the school’s academic standards.

“The partnership between MTN and Sense International is truly transformative,” she added. Brian Bassa, representing MTN Foundation’s sustainability arm, reaffirmed MTN’s commitment to community development, revealing that 1% of the company’s post-tax profits are reinvested into initiatives like this. “Technology should transform lives. MTN believes in growing with Ugandans and ensuring no one is left behind,” Bassa said.

He noted that the project was executed in collaboration with the Ministry of ICT and guided by Sense International, experts in special needs education. Mr. Okiror Justin, Head of the Special Needs Department at Iganga Girls SS, revealed that due to limited facilities, his office had previously served as a makeshift classroom for visually impaired students.

“Now, with this lab, our students can finally compete academically with their peers. The new technology offers quick access to information and improves research capabilities,” Okiror said. He added that while more assistive devices and infrastructure are still needed, MTN’s support had brought renewed hope.

Sarah Kwagala, District Inspector of Schools for Iganga Municipality, commended the school’s leadership for promoting inclusive education. “As an education department, we are mandated to support inclusive programs. ICT is the future, and it’s crucial in developing adaptive and critical thinking skills,” she said.

Edward Otim, Regional Coordinator for Uganda and Kenya at Sense International, emphasized that inclusive education, vocational skills, research, and advocacy are the organization’s four core areas. “This ICT lab is a game-changer. It is the 10th of its kind across selected regions, with over UGX 1.5 billion invested in similar projects across East Africa,” Otim noted. Meanwhile, visually impaired students expressed gratitude for the new facility.

Ayo Melvin (S2 East), Joshua Muganzi (S6 Arts), Chol Ajak Deng (S4 and Head of Special Needs Students), and Senabulya Arafat shared their experiences of the challenges they faced under the new research-based curriculum.

“Only the HOD understood Braille. We used to miss marks because we couldn’t research like the rest. But now, with JAWS, we can navigate the internet,” Deng said. “We thank MTN and the Headteacher for this great opportunity. I encourage my fellow students to embrace technology with curiosity and confidence.”

The launch event was attended by several notable guests, including Rev. Canon Mukyala Rachael, and the Chief Administrative Officer of Iganga District, Mr. Bukenya Moses Deo (represented by Inspector of Schools Sarah Kwagala), alongside other education and development stakeholders.

URN