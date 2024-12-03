Bishop Katumba criticizes Christians amid renewed demand for split of Diocese

Sembabule, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bishop of West Buganda, Henry Katumba Tamale, has criticized Christians in the region for their renewed demand to split the diocese. The idea of creating a separate diocese for the districts of Sembabale, Lyantonde, and Rakai, which began in 2016, has resurfaced despite being previously rejected in 2019 by former Archbishop Stanley Ntangali.

Proponents argue that these districts share common cultural and linguistic traits, making them suitable for a new diocese. Bishop Katumba, during the installation service of the Ntusi Archdeacon in Sembabule district, expressed his disappointment with Christians who, without his knowledge, reignited the call for the split.

He accused them of undermining the development programs aimed at strengthening the Church and raising suspicions about their intentions. He emphasized that the Church of Uganda’s Provincial Assembly had previously decided to halt the creation of new dioceses in 2019. Katumba also suggested that their actions might be an attempt to damage his legacy as he approaches retirement.

He urged the Christians to pause their demands until the Provincial Assembly reconsiders its stance on creating new dioceses.

Alongside this, there is growing pressure for Katumba’s successor to be chosen from native priests of the West Buganda diocese, though the Church’s canon law allows for candidates from across the province.

Reverend Canon Enock Kakuru, the in-charge of Ntuusi Archdeaconry, challenged the Christians to avoid acting on emotions and rushing their actions, but remain united for the good of their faith.

