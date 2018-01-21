Sunday , January 21 2018
Airtel
‘Big Brother’ satellite launched

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A British video that could one day provide footage of individual people on earth from orbit in high definition and is capable of gathering 50 frames of images per second has been launched.

If the pre-production prototype performs well the British manufacturer will create another five called `Vivid-I’ designed to be the first to give full-colour, high definition images from space.

It will orbit at an altitude of 314 miles (505km) and can point at specific locations, taking pictures or creating two-minute films.

