Biden to deliver State of the Union address to divided Congress next month

The Independent January 15, 2023 WORLD

Photo taken on Nov. 19, 2021 shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., the United States. PHOTO XINHUA

Washington, US | Xinhua |  U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union address to the divided Congress next month, the White House said on Friday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden had accepted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s invitation to address a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7.

This would be Biden’s second State of the Union speech and the first before a divided Congress with Republicans taking control of the House of Representatives and Democrats still running the Senate.

Biden, a Democrat, is facing a string of investigations led by House Republicans into his administration and his family.

The State of the Union address is a message from the U.S. president to Congress, usually given in the early months of the year. ■

 

