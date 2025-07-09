Besigye renews call for peaceful struggle, rules himself out of 2026 race

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr. Kizza Besigye, a four-time presidential candidate and veteran opposition leader, has renewed his call for a peaceful and non-violent struggle to dismantle the age-limit rule that enabled President Yoweri Museveni to extend his stay in power. His ultimate goal, he says, is to establish a truly democratic Uganda.

Speaking in a pre-recorded message during the inaugural National Convention of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) held at the party’s Katonga Road headquarters in Kampala, Besigye—who served as the chief guest—emphasized that the PFF’s ideology is firmly rooted in peaceful regime change.

“We have two paths to choose from: violent struggle or non-violent struggle. At this juncture, we’re convinced that non-violent struggle is the way forward to liberate our country. However, this demands discipline, commitment, and a fundamental mindset shift among Ugandans, instilling confidence in them to take action,” Besigye said.

Dr. Besigye, who has reportedly spent over seven months in Luzira prison on charges of illegal possession of firearms, argued that while Museveni and his comrades used armed struggle to seize power in 1986, that path is no longer viable for achieving meaningful change in today’s political environment.

“We need to replace this regime with a new system where people have power—power over decision-making, over resources, over institutions, over information. So the end of the struggle should not be the removal of the dictator, but the installation of people as the ones in charge,” he said.

According to Besigye, armed struggle may dislodge dictators but does not build democratic societies. He stressed the importance of committing to a deliberately non-violent approach.

Besigye also urged PFF leaders and members to spread the message of peaceful resistance across the country.

As a longstanding critic of Uganda’s electoral process, Besigye stated that he would not contest the 2026 general election. Instead, he will serve as chairperson of the PFF’s Council of Eminent Persons—its highest advisory body, focusing on civic defiance and mass mobilization. His announcement puts to rest speculation that he would run again for president.

Meanwhile, the PFF unveiled a new leadership team at its first delegate conference. Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago was appointed as the National Executive Chairperson. He will be deputized by Dr. Lulume Bayiga, the Buikwe South MP, who will lead the Buganda Region; Nicholas Kamara for the Western Region; Albert Oduman Okello for the Eastern Region; and former Leader of Opposition Betty Aol Ochan for the Northern Region.

Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, also the party spokesperson, has been elected Secretary General. Peace Proscovia Salaamu Musumba will serve as Speaker of the PFF Assembly, deputized by Kenneth Opoka. Other key appointments include Kennedy Okello and Harold Kaija as deputies in the Office of the Political Commission, under the Secretary General. Asinansi Nyakato will head the Economic Affairs Commission, deputized by Naboth Namanya, Kabuusu Moses, and Owiny Gordon.

Dorren Nyanjura will lead the Special Interests Commission, supported by Henry Patrick, Nangozi Faridah, and Francis Among. Moses Tugume and Ronald Wanda will lead the Human Rights Commission. Ronald Muhindo, assisted by Francis Mwijukye and Roland Kaginda, will head the Finance Commission. In his inaugural address as party leader, Erias Lukwago reaffirmed PFF’s foundation in defiance and resilience, pledging to champion the building of an inclusive and just nation.

