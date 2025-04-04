Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid La Liga title chasing to continue this weekend

MADRID, SPAIN | THE INDEPENDENT | The title-chasing trio of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will continue their battle for glory in La Liga.

With the next LaLiga game week on the horizon, Valencia have been bolstered by the showings of Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq in the last few weeks as Los Che prepare to take on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu this coming Saturday.

Los Che recorded a 1-0 win against Mallorca in their latest LaLiga assignment, as Diego Lopez guided the popular Spanish outfit to victory on home soil.

Reflecting on his side’s victory, Valencia coach Carlos Corberan urged his troops to focus on the ‘marathon’ at hand.

“There are 9 stages left in the resilience marathon and no one from Valencia CF is going to let their guard down,” Corberan said.

Adding to their positive form, Sadiq recently won the Goal of the Month award for March. Currently on loan from Real Sociedad, Sadiq’s clever backheel effort in a 3-3 stalemate with Osasuna grabbed the majority vote.

Valencia legend Santi Canizares expressed his delight at Sadiq’s performances this season and subsequently urged the club to sign the Nigerian on a permanent basis.

“I would bet on Sadiq without a doubt. He had to come to Valencia CF to prove that his knee was healthy, but he’s always been a great player,” Canizares told Deportes COPE Valencia.

“He’s become a key player in this team. He has the characteristics of a striker who is essential for any team.”

Matches in details

Friday 4 April

21:00: Rayo Vallecano v Espanyol

Saturday 5 April

14:00: Girona v Alaves

16:15: Real Madrid v Valencia

18:30: Mallorca v Celta Vigo

21:00: Barcelona v Real Betis

Sunday 6 April

14:00: Las Palmas v Real Sociedad

16:15: Sevilla v Atletico Madrid

18:30: Real Valladolid v Getafe

21:00: Villarreal v Athletic Bilbao

Monday 7 April

21:00: Leganes v Osasuna