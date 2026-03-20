Baileys teams up with Old Skool RnB picnic

Baileys Brings the Ultimate Adult Treat of Indulgence to Old Skool RnB Picnic

Kampala, Uganda | ENTERTAINMENT CORRESPONDENT | As Kampala’s premier feel-good Sunday experience kicks off its 2026 calendar, Baileys is stepping in as the official partner for the Old Skool RnB picnic happening this Sunday at the Sheraton Hotel Gardens.

Expect a masterclass in live music as the legendary Myko Ouma and Joseph Sax take to the stage with a live instrumental band, stripping back your favourite hits to their soulful core. The vibe will be curated further by the mellow music masters, featuring sets from DJ Nyowe, DJ Pita, DJ Anselm, Aludah, and Selector Jay.

Baileys’ debut at the picnic marks a soulful invitation for Kampala’s finest to slow down and savour the moment with the number one liqueur brand. The afternoon promises an auditory feast to go along with the fine food and flowing drinks for the day.

“The Old Skool RnB Picnic is about the luxury of time and the celebration of pleasure,” says Nancy Nansikombi, the Baileys Brand Manager. “We are delighted to bring Baileys’ joy of adult indulgence to those looking to treat themselves to a truly decadent Sunday.”

“Whether you are reconnecting with old friends or getting lost in the nostalgia of a classic track with a new squad, the smooth sounds of yesteryears will be perfectly paired with a selection of equally smooth Baileys serves throughout the garden to truly awaken the senses,” an official said.

While the clouds may be playing games, your style shouldn’t. This is the perfect opportunity to whip out those stylish trench coats, or high-end boots that shouldn’t let a drizzle dampen the day’s decadence. That designer umbrella just may be your best accessory for a look that gives picnic chic with a practical twist. Gates open at midday.

“So come ready to sip, sway, and stay a while for an afternoon of pure, unadulterated nostalgia and adult indulgence.”