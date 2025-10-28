Bagiire hails relations with Qatar as business forum starts in Doha

Doha, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Vincent Waiswa Bagiire has reaffirmed Uganda’s strong commitment to economic and commercial diplomacy as a vehicle for growth, emphasizing that Uganda remains open for business and ready to welcome strategic partners like Qatar. “Uganda’s doors are open to investors who share our vision for sustainable growth,” Bagiire said.

“Our country offers vast opportunities in agro-industrialization, manufacturing, tourism, and infrastructure supported by a youthful workforce, political stability, and regional market access,” he stated in his keynote address.

He commended the embassy’s efforts in strengthening Uganda’s global investment presence and urged participants to convert dialogue into real partnerships that create jobs and prosperity for both nations.

The Ugandan Embassy in the State of Qatar successfully hosted the second edition of the Uganda-Qatar Business Forum at Rotana City Center, Doha. The event was organized under the theme: “Uganda and Qatar in Partnership for Shared Economic Development.”

The high-level forum, which attracted senior officials, investors, and private-sector leaders from both Uganda and Qatar, was addressed by Vincent Waiswa Bagiire, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda.

Delivering his remarks, Dr. Stephen Chebrot, Ambassador of Uganda in Qatar, noted that the Forum reflects Uganda’s growing engagement with Qatar under the framework of commercial diplomacy, focused on expanding trade, investment, and tourism linkages.

A highlight of the event was a panel discussion featuring senior representatives from the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA), Uganda Free Zones and Export Promotions Authority (UZEPA), and Uganda Tourism Board (UTB). The agencies show-cased Uganda’s investment incentives, export opportunities, and tourism potential under the “Explore Uganda, The Pearl of Africa” brand, encouraging Qatari investors to explore partnerships across key sectors.

Also speaking at the Forum, Mohammed Massami, Chairman of KON Group, commended the progress in Uganda–Qatar trade and investment cooperation.

“In the past decade, Uganda’s exports to Qatar have grown from USD 20 million to USD 34 million, while Qatar’s exports to Uganda have increased from USD 17 million to USD 26 million,” he said.

“This growth reflects how our partnership has evolved from ideas to reality, now supported by increased weekly flights between Uganda and Qatar.”

Massami, who first visited Uganda in 2022 to explore USD 10 million worth of investment opportunities in agro-processing and mineral development, further applauded the ongoing diplomatic efforts that have paved the way for stronger bilateral engagement.

“The forthcoming establishment of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Uganda marks a new chapter of cooperation,” he added.

“The investment partnership between Uganda and Qatar is not just a destination but a true commitment to deepening economic and diplomatic relations.”

The Uganda–Qatar Business Forum continues to serve as a vital platform for strengthening economic diplomacy, promoting trade and investment, and fostering lasting partnerships between Uganda and the State of Qatar.