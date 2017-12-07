Australia hails Uganda on refugees as Amb. Kikafunda presents credentials

Canberra, Australia | THE INDEPENDENT | Australia has hailed Uganda’s policy on refugees and her role in improving regional security.

Speaking after Professor Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda presented her Letters of Credence to him on November 23, the Governor General of Australia Sir Peter Cosgrove AK MC (Rtd) thanked Uganda for the great role in hosting refugees from the region especially from South Sudan.

In a brief discussion with Kikafunda on bilateral issues, the Governor General also praised Uganda’s role in keeping peace and security in the region especially Somalia, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Governor-General of Australia is the head of the executive branch of the federal government, serving as the representative of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Governor General informed Uganda’s High Commissioner that he is keen for Australia investors to invest in Uganda, mostly in the service sector of oil and gas. On education, he was happy with the collaboration of some Australian Universities with Uganda Universities and agreed that more could be done.

The Mission organised a Vind’honner Reception at the Chancery in the evening of the same day at which High Commissioners and Ambassadors of African group, officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Ugandan Diaspora attended.

Professor Joyce Kikafunda previously served as Uganda’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. She was accompanied by High Commission Officials Carol Lwabi (First Secretary) and Juliet Okunia (Third Secretary).