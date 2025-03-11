At least 11 killed in terrorist attack on hotel in Somalia

NAIROBI, KENYA | TASS | At least 11 people were killed in an attack on a hotel in the city of Beledweyne in central Somalia staged by al-Shabab gunmen, the Garowe Online news outlet reported.

According to Garowe Online, the attack targeted the Cairo Hotel, which houses traditional elders and army officers who were coordinating the government’s efforts against the al-Shabab militant group. Among the attack victims are four elders.

According to a witness, at first, he heard the sound of an explosion, which was followed by shooting. Later another explosion occurred, ruining part of the hotel building.

Al-Shabab has already claimed responsibility for the attack.

SOURCE: TASS