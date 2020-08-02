Aspirants in Bundibugyo turn to artists to deliver campaign messages

Bundibugyo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Political aspirants in Bundibugyo district are turning to musicians as a key tool to deliver their campaign messages to the electorate.

This follows the amended Electoral Commission road map banning campaign rallies and advising aspirants to utilize virtual platforms in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic.

Several aspirants including the incumbents have hired artists to compose songs which will motivate the electorate into voting for them.

John Kisembo, the program producer working with UBC radio says the radio station has already received more than 20 songs from aspirants and management is considering charging for the songs.

Kisembo believes music is the only option for the politicians to reach out to their intended voters since they will not conduct campaign rallies.

Longino Muhindo a programs manager and presenter at Development FM says several aspirants are finding music as the only alternative to package their political manifesto’s and pass it on to the electorates.

He says that some aspirants have distributed CDs with the songs to the radio.

Muhindo however says the station first examines the songs before they are played on the air to ensure they don’t distort facts or promote hatred.

Gerald Balyebulya aka Syna is one of the artists who have already produced a song for an aspirant. He says most artists in the district are charging between 100,000 and 150,000 shillings to produce a song.

Balyebulya however says that he would prefer open rallies where he would entertain the electorate and also promote his music.

Anne Akayara contesting as a female district councillor for Bubukwanga and Tokwe sub county says that music will be very significant in the campaigns. She however says that a few aspirants can afford to hire an artist to compose a song.

Agnes Sibogye another political contestant says some artists have hiked their fees which many candidates at lower levels may not afford.

A complete recorded political song cost between 300,000 to 500,000 shillings.

Edward Kakonge a political analyst in the area is worried that most new candidates will struggle to win political support using songs. According to Kakonge, most voters prefer to elect a candidate they physically interact with.

“True songs can work but remember we have a section of voters who vote for the physical appearance of candidates and you can’t rule that out.” Kakonge urges.

******

URN