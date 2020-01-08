Arua CSOs predict uncertainty in 2020

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Civil Society Organizations in Arua district have predicted 2020 to be a year of uncertainty.

According to the CSOs, government needs to undertake deliberate efforts to restore hope in the citizens through guaranteeing freedoms of persons, especially as the election season gains momentum.

Eric Ekimia an executive member of the CSO network said the increasing limitations and abuse of rights of persons entering into the new year 2020 has caused uncertainty among the citizens, which if not addressed could culminate into massive conflicts.

Moses Akuma, the chairman Arua district NGO network says the unstable political environment requires the leaders to exhibit unconditional respect for each other and avoidance of passion for personal interest. He challenges the leaders, who hold power to work within the provisions of the law and have it interpreted in equity,

Sunday Asau, the Executive Director Vision for Humanity says all the local leaders from the district to the national level should be held accountable by the voters if corruption is to be gotten rid of to ensure full value for taxpayers money.

The Civil society network has as a way to mitigate the citizen fears, embarked on civic education to enlighten the voters and organize community dialogues to encourage participation of citizens in decision making through voicing out their concerns.

