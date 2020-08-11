Artists to get UGX 6.6Bn Covid-19 stimulus

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has set aside 6.6 billion shillings as a stimulus to artists whose activities were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They include artistes whose performances were cancelled after the government banned public gatherings in March.

Speaking at the Uganda Media Center on Tuesday, the State Minister for Youths and Children Affairs Florence Nakiwala revealed that the money will be given to the artistes to recover from the pandemic.

She says the Department of Culture in the Ministry is compiling the list of beneficiaries and working out modalities about how the fund will be managed.

In May, the National Culture and Creative Industries Forum (NCCIF) in Uganda petitioned the government to establish a fund to support the recovery of the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) during and after Covid-19 to generate revenue, income and employment.

In their petition to the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, NCCIF noted that the outbreak of Covid-19 had affected the film, music, media, multimedia, audio-visual, performing arts, visual art, fashion and design, literature and book publishing industries.

They sought for Shillings 37 billion to stimulate creativity and production, to support CCI enterprises to rebound back post-COVID-19, to expand market platforms, including digital and to develop skills of the practitioners.

Nakiwala also says that they are identifying youths that were affected by COVID-19 to receive funding by the African Development Bank- ADB.

In June, President Museveni directed the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development to partner with the Ministry of Education and sports and identify youths that were hit hard by COVID 19 such that they can be funded by ADB.

The Ministry is compiling individual and group beneficiaries for assessment before recommendations.

