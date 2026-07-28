IGG to audit “World’s Most Expensive Road” in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Inspectorate of Government is set to embark on a comprehensive value-for-money audit of the Busega-Mpigi Expressway as part of a wider multi-agency investigation into suspected corruption and mismanagement that has plagued the flagship infrastructure project.

Inspector General of Government Justice Aisha Naluzze Batala said investigators spent the last two weeks examining the project and interviewing officials involved in its planning and implementation.

She added that another phase of the investigation will focus on establishing whether the money already spent corresponds with the amount and quality of work completed.

The IGG spoke after inspecting sections of the expressway corridor alongside officials from the Inspectorate of Government and the Ministry of Works and Transport. During the inspection, her team observed limited visible progress despite official claims, raising questions about the pace and quality of implementation of works made so far. The Inspectorate said the physical verification will provide an independent assessment of whether the reported progress accurately reflects the work delivered.

During the inspection, officials from the Ministry of Works presented project data and maintained that about 47 percent of the construction works have been completed. However, Justice Nalule said the figure would remain subject to independent verification by engineers appointed by the Inspectorate.

“Our responsibility is to establish whether the public is receiving value for every shilling invested in this project,” she said.

The audit forms part of a broader investigation involving several government agencies into allegations of irregularities surrounding the expressway.

Sources familiar with the inquiry said investigators from the Inspectorate, the Police and State House have over the past several days questioned current officials from the Ministry of Works and Transport as well as former Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) engineers and technical officers who handled the project during its different stages.

The officials are understood to have recorded statements on procurement decisions, project supervision, contract implementation and changes made during execution. Several former UNRA engineers have also been interviewed as investigators seek to establish how the project evolved from its original design and budget.

The investigations follow reports that President Museveni directed a comprehensive inquiry after receiving complaints about possible irregularities in the execution of the project. Among the allegations being examined are claims that parts of the road alignment were altered after compensation had already been paid to affected landowners along the original route. Investigators are seeking to establish whether subsequent changes forced government to undertake fresh land acquisition and compensation, substantially increasing project costs.

The Busega-Mpigi Expressway, a 23- to 27-kilometre toll road project forming part of Uganda’s Vision 2040 ambitions, was designed to ease chronic traffic congestion on the Kampala-Masaka highway, enhance road safety, facilitate trade with the East African Community, and reduce travel times between Kampala and southwestern Uganda. The road begins at Busega in Kampala and extends southwest through Kyengera and Mpigi before terminating at Kalagala. The project includes dual carriageways, interchanges, bridges, pedestrian facilities and other supporting infrastructure designed to improve road safety and reduce travel time.

Originally estimated at around 547 billion to 600 billion shillings and fully funded by a loan from the African Development Bank, the project’s cost has ballooned significantly to over 1.3 trillion shillings following scope expansions, additional financing, and other adjustments. Construction, which was expected to conclude in 2023, has been pushed to December 2028 amid delays attributed to funding gaps, land acquisition challenges, and compensation disputes.

At UGX 1.3 Trillion, the 23-27kms road becomes easilly the world’s most expensive costing over USD 15m/ km, far ahead of the Kampala Entebbe highway that cost some USD 9m/km.

The latest audit and investigations come against a backdrop of earlier concerns, including encroachment on reserved land despite prior compensation of project-affected persons, and Auditor General reports highlighting mismanagement, delayed payments, and cost overruns.

Justice Naluzze said the value for money audit will establish whether taxpayers have received work equivalent to the billions of shillings already invested in the project.

She urged all current and former public officials involved in the expressway to cooperate with investigators, saying the findings will guide any administrative, civil or criminal action arising from the inquiry.