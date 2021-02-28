Arsenal fight back at Leicester to claim all three points

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | David Luiz, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe were on target as Arsenal came from a goal down to beat Leicester City 3-1 at King Power stadium.

Youri Tielemans put Leicester ahead on six minutes when he surged forward and fired past Bernd Leno into the far corner.

Arsenal levelled on 39 minutes when David Luiz headed in Willian’s well-worked free-kick.

The visitors went ahead on the stroke of half-time through Alexandre Lacazette’s penalty, awarded after Wilfred Ndidi’s handball.

Leicester lost Harvey Barnes to injury six minutes into the second half and later lost Jonny Evans too.

The Gunners sealed their win on 52 minutes when Nicolas Pepe tapped into an empty net from Willan’s cutback.

Arsenal rise to ninth with 37 points, one ahead of Tottenham Hotspur who host Burnley.

Leicester miss the chance to move up to second place. They are on 49 points, behind Manchester United on goal difference.