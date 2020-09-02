Arrests, intimidation mar parish youth elections in Kabale

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Arrests marred the parish youth elections in Kabale district. The Electoral Commission on Wednesday started conducting polls for parish/ward youth committees in 10,027 parishes across the country.

In Kabale, the polls were characterized by arrests, bribery allegations and intimidation.

Some of the youths who were arrested are members of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party.

Their arrest came after Darius Nandinda, Kabale Resident District Commissioner and Brian Ampeire, Kabale District Police Commander stormed Kigezi High School playground polling station and arrested Conrad Tumuheirwe Kimonge, the FDC mobilizer for Northern division. Kimonge who was also contesting on Lower Bugongi ward Finance Secretary for Special Interest Group seat was later released without any charges.

Two other FDC youth from Southern division whose identities are not known were also arrested and taken to an unknown destination. Kimonge says that he was peacefully wooing support at around 9:00 am when Ampeire emerged with heavily armed police officers and arrested him.

Julius Tituryebwa, the Kabale district FDC special mobiliser in charge of youth alleges that those who were rejecting bribes from NRM were threatened by Nandinda and Ampeire. He says that Ampeire and Nandinda are supposed to be neutral and provide security than being partisan.

Martin Magunda, an FDC supporter says that after defeating NRM’s Obei Namanya on Nyabikoni ward chairperson seat, Nandinda allegedly advised NRM youth to boycott voting other seats and walked away.

Magunda says that he was surprised when the electoral commission officials halted the exercise until NRM youth returned.

Hajji Ahmed Naduli Musisi, Kabale District Electoral Commission Registrar says that the exercise across the district is going on smoothly. He also says that his office is not aware of any arrests.

Nandinda says that those who were arrested were inciting violence.

URN