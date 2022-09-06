Army, Police deny they have in custody a missing NUP supporter

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The army and police have denied holding Teddy Nalubowa, a National Unity Platform Unit-NUP supporter, who was reportedly abducted from Nansana Municipality in Wakiso district last month. Nalubowa’s family claims that she left her rented room in Kyebando in Nansana Municipality at around 06:00 pm on August 28th, 2022 shortly after receiving a phone call.

They claim that armed men driving in a minibus alias drone believed to be from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence-CMI kidnapped her around Masitowa area in Nansana, and she hasn’t resurfaced since then. Her sister, Diana Byeganje told URN that Nalubowa’s roommate told her that prior to her disappearance, she recieved an urgent phone call. According to Byeganje, Nalubowa informed her friend that she was heading out to meet someone in Nansana trading center and promised to return soon.

“We don’t stay together, but the neighbours saw her being stopped along the way while on a Boda-boda and put in a drone vehicle. She was driven to Nansana Police station where she was detained shortly and later transferred to an unknown destination,” Byeganje said. She explains that Nalubowa’s phone has been off since last Sunday and her whereabouts remain unknown.

“We went to Nansana Police, and some officers confirmed that she was held by the army, and we followed up to Mbuya the whole of last week. We have been visiting Mbuya military barracks, but we are turned away at the entrance by soldiers saying they don’t detain civilians there,” Byeganje noted.

Byeganje suspects that her sister’s trouble started when she posted a video on social media allegedly celebrating the death of Gen Elly Tumwine, who succumbed to lung cancer in Nairobi last month.

Nalubowa’s family is worried that she could be undergoing torture just like other NUP supporters who have previously been arrested in the same manner.

John Bosco Sserunkuma, the Nansana west ward councilor has condemned security agencies for the unlawful kidnap and arrest of Ugandans.

The NUP General Secretary, David Lewis Rubongoya, and Party President Robert Kyaguranyi aka Bobi Wine have called for Nalubowa’s release. “I can’t imagine what my comrade must be going through after six days of illegal detention! Our legal team is doing its best to locate her without success! Wherever you are Tracy, know that we’re rooting and praying for you, as we continue to demand and work for your freedom,” Rubongoya twitted. Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga declined to comment on the matter and referred this reporter to Army Spokesperson Brig. Gen Felix Kulayigye.

Kulayigye told URN that they don’t have Nalubowa in their custody. A number of NUP supporters have been arrested since the November 2020 riots triggered by the arrest of Kyagulanyi during his campaigns in Luuka district. Many of those arrested were arraigned in court or released on police bond.

****

URN