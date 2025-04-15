Armed thugs rob Hoima businesswoman in daring raid

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unknown armed thugs raided a shop in Hoima City on Tuesday morning, robbing a businesswoman of sh2.5 million and several other valuables. The robbery occurred at around 3:30 a.m. near the Shell Pump Fuel Station in the heart of Hoima City.

According to information obtained by Uganda Radio Network (URN), the assailants targeted Faith Tusiime, 29, a local trader, placing her at gunpoint and demanding all the money in her possession. In fear for her life, Tusiime surrendered sh2.5 million from her handbag.

The robbers also made off with 15 mobile phones from her shop and an ATM card belonging to Opportunity Bank. At the time of the attack, Tusiime was still operating her business. After the robbery, the thugs fled to an unknown destination.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police Spokesperson, confirmed the incident. He noted that a team of Flying Squad detectives has been deployed to track down the suspects and recover the firearm used in the robbery.

Hakiza also expressed concern over the rising cases of aggravated robbery in the region, which have persisted since last year. Earlier this month, on April 3, 2025, police in Kiryandongo recovered a firearm and arrested five suspected robbers identified as Sunday Komagum, Ismail Mawa, Martin Aboke, Stephen Ocaya, and Umar Asiku, all residents of Kiryandongo District.

The suspects were arrested following a robbery incident at Nyamusasa Cell, Central Ward in Bweyale Town Council, where they allegedly held Richard Okello at gunpoint and robbed him of two Itel phones worth UGX 140,000. Police also recovered an SMG AK-47 rifle with 23 rounds of ammunition, a pair of army uniforms, military boots, and over 50 suspected stolen mobile phones during the operation. The suspects are currently detained at Kiryandongo Central Police Station as investigations continue.

URN