APA Insurance unveils international cover

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | APA Insurance Uganda, in partnership with South Africa’s Hollard Health, has launched an international health insurance product offering coverage of up to Shs36 billion, in a bid to capture growth in one of Africa’s least-penetrated insurance markets.

The scheme, unveiled in Kampala on September 16, comes as Uganda’s health insurance coverage remains below 1 per cent of the population, despite rising medical costs and demographic pressures.

Industry specialists say low awareness, affordability constraints and a reliance on out-of-pocket spending have hampered uptake.

APA’s “International Health” plan seeks to address those barriers by combining high coverage limits with a wellness-focused digital platform. At the centre of the product is the HealthMov app, which tracks health indicators such as heart rate, breathing and stress through facial and motion scans, while providing lifestyle guidance, telemedicine consultations and access to second opinions.

Manan Desai, chief executive of APA Uganda, described the tool as “a virtual doctor, personal trainer, health coach and mentor in every member’s pocket”.

The modular cover spans Africa, India, Europe and other international markets, with five plans targeted at both individuals and corporates. Distribution will be broker- and agent-led, supported by French administrator Henner.

Insurance shows signs of growth

The launch comes at a moment when Uganda’s insurance sector is showing signs of momentum. According to the Insurance Regulatory Authority, health membership organisations wrote Shs38.3 billion in premiums in the first half of 2025, up 15.8 per cent year-on-year, with policyholder numbers rising nearly a quarter. Still, structural weaknesses persist, including a limited number of operators and the absence of a national health insurance scheme, which remains stalled.

Executives argue the new offering could fill part of that gap. “Our partnership with Hollard Health is designed to promote healthier living, reduce healthcare costs and set a new standard for coverage in the region,” said Ashok Shah, group chief executive of APA’s parent company Apollo Investments.

The timing is also significant given Uganda’s youthful population, 78 per cent of whom are under 35. Analysts say the country’s tech-savvy demographic is well positioned to adopt digital health tools, while a shift from communicable to lifestyle-related diseases underscores the demand for wellness-oriented coverage.

Tobe Hope, Hollard Health’s chief executive, said the product was designed with Africa’s “unique demands” in mind. “We want people to take charge of their health with clear information and practical tools,” he said.

For APA and Hollard, the venture extends beyond commercial returns. Both firms present the initiative as part of a broader push towards universal health coverage and financial protection, aligning with Uganda’s social protection goals. By integrating preventive care, incentives and simplified access, they hope to expand uptake in a sector that has long struggled to reach scale.

Shah said the strategic alliance, first announced in November 2023, was aimed at unlocking growth opportunities across Africa. “With cost-effective plans, comprehensive coverage and efficient claims processing, we believe we are addressing the healthcare needs of East Africa today and in the future,” he said.

If successful, APA International Health could accelerate market growth, stimulate innovation among competitors and strengthen confidence in Uganda’s insurance sector, while offering households a measure of protection against rising medical costs.