Animal quarantine imposed in Manafwa to curb anthrax

Manafwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities in Manafwa district have imposed a temporal quarantine following the outbreak of anthrax in Bududa district.

On Thursday, Bududa district confirmed the outbreak of the disease after samples from the Uganda Virus Research Institute returned positive.

One person has since died and thirteen others hospitalized after eating meat of dead animals suspected to have died of anthrax. Over 10 ten animals have also been confirmed dead.

According to a notice dated 20th May 2022, issued by the Manafwa District Chief Administrative Officer Peter Henry Wotunya, there is a temporal quarantine imposed on the district following a resolution from the stakeholders meeting from the three districts of Namisindwa, Manafwa and Bududa which border each other.

The CAO has now directed that all cattle markets in the district be closed, no movement of animals or animal products in and out of Manafwa district and there will be no slaughtering of cattle, goats, sheep and pigs during the time of quarantine.

“Failure to adhere to quarantine restrictions will lead to prosecution according with the Animal Disease Control Act, cap 218,” the letter reads in part.

Bududa district has also tentatively halted the sale of animals in the open markets and also no movement of animals in and out of the district.

According to WHO guidelines, infected animals may present with high fever, muscle tremors, and difficulty in breathing seen shortly before the animal collapses and dies. Unclotted blood may exude from all the natural openings and the body may not stiffen after death.

Although routine vaccination has been identified as the only viable preventive measure, local governments often rely on donations from other organizations to acquire the vaccines.

In 2017, the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries upgraded anthrax as a priority bacterial animal disease but the government has not started supplying the necessary vaccines to local governments.

URN