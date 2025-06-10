Angry parents burn home of teacher Expedito, accuse him of bringing ‘demons’ to school

Local leaders alleged that Expedito once lured a pupil and participated in the slaughter of a hen at the school, an act after which the problems reportedly began. Expedito and his family are currently on the run.

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Angry parents from Iziniro Village in Birambo Parish, Maziba Sub-county, Kabale District, on Monday afternoon set on fire the home of Monday Expedito, a teacher at Maziba Mixed Primary School. The parents accused him of being behind a series of alleged demonic attacks on pupils at the school.

The school was previously closed by Kabale District authorities following persistent reports of mysterious pupil afflictions that began last term. Parents claim the affected pupils first complain of severe headaches before displaying strange behavior—symptoms that reportedly only appear when the children are at school.

The situation escalated two weeks ago when 16 pupils were reportedly attacked.

Despite prayers from parents, teachers, and Catholic Charismatic clergy, the problem has persisted.

On Monday, enraged parents descended on Expedito’s residence and set three of his houses ablaze. They also destroyed his banana plantation, slaughtered over 20 pigs, and killed goats that were in his compound.

Kabale Resident District Commissioner Godfrey Nyakahuma and District Education Officer Moses Bwengye Tumwijukye rushed to the scene, where he urged parents to remain calm, saying the accused teacher would be summoned to Kabale Central Police Station to record a statement. He warned parents against taking the law into their own hands, noting that such actions could lead to arrests.

Bwengye instructed the school administration to resume normal operations while clergy continue spiritual interventions to rid the school of the alleged demonic forces.

He also ordered another teacher, Doreen Nayebare, accused of conspiring with Expedito, not to report to school until investigations are complete.

Maziba Sub-county LC3 Chairperson Onesmus Mutungi urged security agencies to temporarily advise Expedito to leave the area until the situation stabilises.

Tofiri Ngabirano, a local leader, said his attempts to engage with Expedito had been unsuccessful, claiming the teacher refused to acknowledge the accusations. He further alleged that Expedito once lured a pupil and participated in the slaughter of a hen at the school, an act after which the problems reportedly began. Expedito and his family are currently on the run.