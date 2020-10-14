Analysis: Euro 2020 semifinal minimum goal for struggling Low

Berlin, Germany | XINHUA | Despite a series of disappointing results, Germany head coach Joachim Low confidently spoke about his side’s minimum goal for next year’s delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

While his team is struggling on its way to regaining stability, the 60-year-old nevertheless sees that there is cause for optimism.

“Reaching the Euro semifinal is our minimum goal,” Low stated, after four draws and a narrow victory in their last five games.

At present, Low’s statements might sound like desperation in difficult times, after his squad seemed to have lost contact with Europe’s elite.

Nevertheless, the attacking potential at his disposal leaves space for bold expectations if Low can solve his apparent defensive problem.

Eight goals in three games speak for more to come after Timo Werner (Chelsea), Serge Gnabry, and Leroy Sane (both Bayern Munich) provide real pace and quality. They are backed up by midfielders like Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Joshua Kimmich, and Leon Goretzka (both Bayern).

However, conceding seven goals is deeply worrying and something Germany has to address if they are to return to their former strengths.

Low might use the remaining months to close the gaps in his backline, and might revert to his successful strategy that led to World Cup glory in Brazil six years ago.

Germany’s success was in the main based on its solid defense containing four central defenders.

Modern football’s pace might require changes, with a need for both full- and center-backs to get more involved. Closing all the doors at the back would allow the forwards to do their job.

The big question is how Low will manage to return the defense to the rock it once was. 2014 World Cup winner and TV pundit Bastian Schweinsteiger sees a lack of leadership as being the team’s biggest problem.

Neither Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Niklas Sule (Bayern) or Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea) have managed to fill the gap caused by Low’s decision to exclude the experienced Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) and Jerome Boateng (Bayern).

“Without a defensive leader, the team doesn’t have a realistic chance of turning things around in time for the Euros,” Schweinsteiger added. The former Bayern midfielder blamed the defenders for being too silent. “There is no communication, no one pointing the way.”

Low’s constant tinkering with a chain of three or four isn’t delivering confidence to the rejuvenated squad.

The entertaining 3-3 draw against Switzerland might have proved the German team is doing better with a traditional four-man defense, as these tactics allow an additional midfielder.

Low praised his team’s spirit. The German coach is insisting on counting on various tactical systems. “We have a plan, and we will stick to it,” he underlined.

While fans claim there has been no significant improvement, Low is under pressure to deliver in the three remaining games in 2020 against the Czech Republic, Ukraine and Spain in November.

Time for further experiments seems to have run out.

