Amuru district rolls out campaign to rally learners return to school

The Amuru District Education Department has rolled out a campaign to ensure that all learners return to school.

The ‘’Go Back to School’’ campaign which was rolled out last month also targets and encourages all parents and guardians to send their school-going children to school when schools reopen on January 10.

Joyce Lanyero, the Amuru District Education Officer says that the campaign targets 41,163 registered learners in the 51 schools as per the academic year 2020 enrolment before all learning institutions were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lanyero explained that through the campaign, the education department and authorities will undertake a door-to-door sensitization on the value of education and how parents should prepare for school reopening.

The ”Go Back to School” campaign also supported by Save the Children, uses local leaders, opinion leaders, religious and cultural leaders as well as teachers to conduct door-to-door sensitization exercises.

William Latim Alex, the Headteacher of Agwayugi Primary School in Lamogi sub county explained that his office is carrying out the campaign adding that they also target those who were impregnated or married off to be reinstated back to school.

By the time of closure due to the coronavirus disease, Agwayugi Primary School had an enrolment of 924 pupils but six have been eloped with and impregnated.

Reports from the health department indicate that 3,200 teenage girls were impregnated in Amuru district since the closure of all learning institutions.