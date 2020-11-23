Amuriat pledges to develop Arua into model city

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party presidential candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat has pledged to develop Arua town into a model city because of its strategic location in West Nile.

During his campaign in Arua on Sunday evening, Amuriat said that Arua town has remained struggling and the region deliberately kept poor by the current regime.

Speaking to hundreds of excited FDC supporters at Arua Primary School grounds along Rhino camp road, Amuriat said once elected president his priority will be to ensure there are unlimited electricity supply, clean water and good roads.

Describing the road and other infrastructure in Arua and West Nile as the worst, Amuriat said from May next year under his government priority will be given to address the poor state of roads and the Airport in Arua city.

Meanwhile, Fungaroo Kaps Hassan, the FDC mobilizer for Northern region said despite the increased intimidation and harassment of the people of West Nile by security agencies for supporting the opposition, they are determined for change. He added that the FDC party is determined to deliver the people of Uganda to the promised Land.

Khemis Muzaidi the LCIII Chairperson River Oli Division and FDC candidate for Mayor Arua central division assured the supporters that their security is assured under the new government they will deliver next year.

Police went into a near confrontation with Patrick Amuriat and FDC supporters as they attempted to march through Arua town after his public address at Arua Primary School.

