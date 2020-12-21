Amuriat campaigns: Five security personnel involved in accident in Kyegegwa

Kyegegwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three police officers and two soldiers trailing the convoy of the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC presidential candidate, Patrick Oboi Amuriat has been injured a serious accident in Kyegegwa district.

The five were injured when a police pickup they were travelling onboard overturned at Kyatega village in Kakabara Sub County mid this afternoon. Vincent Twesige, the Rwenzori West Regional Police spokesperson, says the police pickup Reg. No. UP 1302 lost control and rammed into an Electoral Commission -EC double cabin Reg. No. UG 0815B.

The double cabin was carrying police officers assigned to guard Amuriat, who has embarked on his campaign trail in the districts of Tooro. The identities of the injured officers weren’t readily available by the time of publishing this story.

Eyewitnesses say the police pickup was trying to overtake the EC double cabin that was part of Amuriat’s convoy heading to Kyenjojo district for a campaign rally and lost control in the process.

It also rammed into a parked Bajaj motorcycle Reg. No. UEZ 582A. After the accident, Amuriat was seen helping to put the causalities onto a waiting double cabin that evacuated them for medical attention.

Before the accident, police and UPDF soldiers had engaged in running battles with Amuriat in Kyegewa town council as they tried to block him from holding a procession through the area. Police also fired teargas in an attempt to disperse crowds that were following Amuriat.

Norman Turyatemba from FDC communications department has decried police actions, saying the accident happened as they tried to block them from heading to Kyenjojo.

According to the EC campaign program, Amuriat will today campaign in Kyenjojo and Kamwenge districts before heading to Fort Portal, Kabarole and Bunyangabu on Tuesday.

URN