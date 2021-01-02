Amuriat arrested in Nakasongola

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Patrick Oboi Amuriat the Forum for Democratic Change presidential candidate had been arrested in Nakasongola.

Amuriat was arrested after he defied police directives not to head towards Lake Kyoga.

Amuriat first addressed three rallies at Migyera town, Buruuli quarter zone and Nakasongola RC Primary School in Nakasongola town council. Amuriat condemned the brutality against fishermen and denial of access to those who can’t buy the boats.

He then set off to Kazwama town council to campaign among fishermen who are bitter after they were denied access over new restrictions to fish there.

Several residents are crying foul after they deregistered them to decongest the lake and fight illegal fishing. However, his car was blocked by policemen and Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF soldiers commanded by District Police Commander Patience Namara.

Namara said that Amuriat had no time to campaign in the area and directed him to proceed to other campaign venues located along the Kampala-Gulu highway.

Amuriat disembarked from his car and attempted to walk but he was stopped until he decided to sit on the ground

Policemen bundled him into the police van and drove him to Nakaseke district for the campaign rally

In the fracas, policemen brutally arrested Lydia Nalujja the FDC district Woman MP candidate

******

URN