Ambassador to Algeria Nsambu withdraws from Bukoto East MP Race

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s Ambassador to Algeria, John Chrysostom Alintuma Nsambu, has withdrawn from the race for Bukoto East Member of Parliament in the upcoming general elections. Nsambu, who had picked up nomination forms to contest in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries, cited foul play and spite by opponents as the reason for stepping down.

In a statement, Nsambu said his decision followed deep introspection and concern over the toxic nature of the campaigns, which he fears may escalate into political violence. “I feel constrained to participate in a campaign that is not well structured and has the likelihood of causing harm to the people,” Nsambu said. “People are not discussing their capabilities or service plans for the community. Instead, they are focused on mudslinging and spreading harmful propaganda.”

Nsambu, a former State Minister for ICT, expressed doubts over the possibility of a free and fair primary election in Bukoto East, given the growing confrontations between candidates and their supporters. He accused some of his opponents of mobilizing gangs, warning that such actions threaten post-primary unity within the party.

He was vying for the NRM flag against Fred Kalema, the former Bukomansimbi Deputy Resident District Commissioner, and Sarah Bibirye Kityo. Nsambu noted that his withdrawal would allow him to focus on his diplomatic duties, through which he can continue serving the country in a different capacity.

Reacting to Nsambu’s exit, fellow contender Fred Kalema Pax said it would help the party consolidate support and better position itself against the opposition in the forthcoming elections. Kalema, however, dismissed allegations of assembling combative gangs, saying his supporters are peaceful and law-abiding.

URN