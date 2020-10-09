Alliance for National Transformation lines up 27 aspirants in Kasese

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) has lined up 27 candidates in Kasese District to hold the party flag in various political positions ahead of the 2021 general election. The 27 include one parliamentary aspirant, three aspirants for LC III chairperson positions and councilors.

Edward Matebere, the party spokesperson told URN on Thursday that they are fielding their best candidates to compete in the positions. Matebere adds that they have mutual respect for other opposition parties with whom they are working to ensure that the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM party is kept out of the district.

He added that the party has launched a fundraising drive to raise money to support its candidates who are majorly youth with limited resource for campaigns.

David Bwiruka, one of the national ANT party coordinators say that the party is presenting a selection of leaders that are going to change the current political course of the country. He applauds the participation of young people in elective politics as a step in the right direction towards liberation.

ANT Party President Major Gen. Mugisha Muntu says the party is relying on the resilience and love for change to gain ground in Kasese. He noted that the party is parading candidates that are committed to social transformation and justice for all.

Muhamad Masereka, an aspirant for the Maliba town Council LCIII position is hopeful that once people understand the values of the party, they will support him to win. Unlike other parties Maseraka urges, his party has greatly encouraged the participation of youth in politics.

URN