All set for weekend action in I&M Bank Katogo Golf Series

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | The fourth edition of the popular I&M Bank Katogo Golf Series will be held at the Lakeside Entebbe Club this weekend.

A huge field is expected to take part in this exciting golf series, with the “It’s up to Me” format making its debut at this year’s edition as the series swings into action at East Africa’s oldest golf facility on Saturday.

Last month Entebbe Club witnessed a breathtaking ace that was recorded by Berna Musanabera. This year’s edition, as always, has staked a brand-new Mitsubishi Outlander Sport on the course by Mitsubishi Motors and insured by GA Insurance.

Under the new format “It’s Up to Me” a designated player in each group chooses where they will play their second shot from and also decides where the rest of the group must play theirs.

The winner will be decided by the player with the lowest nett score.

The tournament is sponsored by I&M Bank Uganda together with partners Johnnie Walker, Mitsubishi Motors, Serena Hotel, Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort, GA Insurance, RwandAir, Time Cop Security, GoldMans NBS Sport and Case Hospital