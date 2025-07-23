All set for Evolve Group’s debut Women in Marketing Summit & Honors tomorrow

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Evolve Group Africa, a leading brand marketing and communications outfit, is set to host the marketing fraternity to the inaugural Women in Marketing Summit & Honors 2025.

Slated for tomorrow-Thursday, July 24th, at the Kampala Serena Hotel’s Turaco Hall, the Summit will convene industry trailblazers, thought leaders, and change-makers, to have a conversation under the theme “Brilliance and Bold Moves.”

This exclusive invite-only event will provide a platform for Women to share their experiences, insights, and expertise, fostering a community of support and empowerment.

Women in Marketing, a subsidiary of Evolve Group Africa, is aimed at bolstering Evolve Africa’s relentless efforts to empower Women in the Marketing, Advertising and Communications ecosystem, while also recognizing, celebrating and curating platforms for women to fulfil their potential and advance their careers.

The top brass panelists include; Charity Winnie Kamusiime- Head of Marketing Dfcu Bank and Uganda Markerters Society (UMS) President, Jackie NamaraRukare- CEO Uguru Consult Limited, Connie Nankya- the Marketing and Communications Director at World Vision Uganda, Grace Namutebi- Brand Manager at Crown Beverages, Lorraine Tukahirwa- Head of Marketing and Communications Vision Gorup, Caroline Ampaire- Head of Digital and Media at Uganda Breweries Ltd (UBL) and Vice President UMS.

Beatrice Lugalambi, the General Manager Corporate Communications & Marketing at Centenary Bank, will deliver the keynote address, while Pamela Hatega, the Group CEO Blu Flamingo Digital Africa will be the event moderater.

The Chief Guest will be Hon. Shartsi Kutesa NayebareMusherure, the current Member of Parliament for Mawogola North constituency, Ssembabule District, who doubles as the Managing Director Mbabule 101.1 FM.

“We’re committed to shaping the future of marketing by celebrating and empowering Women who have made significant contributions to the industry,” said Happy Milla, Empowerment Team lead at Evolve Africa.

“This summit & Honors is a testament to our dedication to creating opportunities for Women to thrive and excel in their careers,” she added.

The summit will culminate into the official launch of The Women in Marketing Uganda Chapter, a fully fledged Non Profit Organisation, aimed at honoring and celebrating outstanding women in the Uganda marketing profession.

The summit’s dress code is ‘Suits and Sneakers,’ and the event will run from 3pm to 8pm.

The Women in Marketing Summit & Honors 2025 is proudly sponsored by Centenary Bank, Vision Group, I&M Bank, Radio City 97FM, Matooke Republic, Rage East Media Africa, Kadanke Brand House, Aquafina, Uganda Breweries Ltd.