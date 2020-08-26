Akena’s UPC faction opts out of presidential elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Congress-UPC party faction under Lira Municipality Member of Parliament, Jimmy Akena has opted out of the 2021 presidential race.

The party spokesperson Sharon Arach Oyat announced the decision at their weekly press briefing at Uganda House on Wednesday morning.

She explained that while their delegate’s conference held on August 1st, 2020 endorsed Akena as their presidential candidate for the 2021 polls, he declined to take up the challenge since he is still interested in running for a parliamentary seat.

Arach says that they are opting out of the presidential elections to focus on Local council, special interest group and all other elections where their members are involved.

Akena later told URN that running for presidency isn’t just a matter of enjoying five minutes of fame but the target should be to win the polls.

He explained that there is no need to compete and waste resources if one isn’t assured of victory.

Peter Walubiri, the head of the rival UPC faction couldn’t be reached for comment.

******

URN