Ajax, Barcelona reach deal over American defender Dest

THE HAGUE, Netherlands | XINHUA | Ajax and FC Barcelona on Thursday agreed on the transfer of American right back Sergino Dest to Barcelona.

Dest, 19, signed a contract until mid-2025 at Barcelona.

Born in the Netherlands, Dest had had a contract at Ajax until mid-2022.

Ajax will receive a transfer fee of 21.23 million euros (about 25 million U.S. dollars), which can rise to a maximum of 26.23 million euros including bonuses.

Dest made his debut for the first team of Ajax in July 2019. The product of the Ajax youth academy played 38 matches for the first team in total.

Ajax have already signed the 26-year-old Sean Klaiber from FC Utrecht to fill Dest’s vacancy.

*********

XINHUA