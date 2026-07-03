Airtel Uganda partners with SPIRO to drive cleaner last-mile distribution



Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Uganda has partnered with SPIRO, Africa’s leading electric mobility solutions provider, to introduce electric motorcycles into its distribution network, marking a major step towards cleaner, more efficient last-mile delivery of telecom products and services across Uganda.

The partnership is designed to improve productivity, reduce operating costs for Airtel Franchise Partners, and eliminate emissions associated with fuel-powered motorcycles used in the distribution of Airtel products and services.

Under the initiative, interested Airtel Franchise Partners will have the opportunity to own brand- new SPIRO electric motorcycles through an affordable, interest-free financing model facilitated by Airtel. The motorcycles will be repaid over a period of 24 months through monthly commission deductions, making ownership more accessible to entrepreneurs across the country.

The programme officially commenced with the flag-off of the first 268 SPIRO electric motorcycles from more than 1,000 orders placed by Airtel Uganda. The rollout will be implemented in phases until all interested Airtel Franchise Partners nationwide are covered.

Speaking at the launch, Japhet Aritho, Managing Director of Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited, said the partnership demonstrates Airtel’s commitment to building responsible business partnerships that support environmental sustainability while strengthening its distribution network.

“As Airtel continues to grow, so does our responsibility to ensure that our products and services reach customers faster, more efficiently, and in an environmentally friendly manner. Our Franchise Partners are the backbone of our distribution network, and today we are investing in them. By making electric motorcycles more accessible, we are helping our partners become more productive, reduce their operating costs, and, together, protect our planet,” Aritho said.

Airtel Franchise Partners play a vital role in the company’s distribution ecosystem by delivering SIM cards, distributing Airtel Money float, and ensuring customers across Uganda have convenient access to Airtel’s products and services. Through the partnership, they will benefit from significantly lower operating costs, GPS-enabled motorcycles, reliable after-sales support, and access to SPIRO’s expanding battery-swapping network, allowing them to spend more time serving customers and growing their businesses.

Brenden Kachenje, Country Director of SPIRO Uganda, said electric mobility is increasingly becoming an important part of corporate sustainability strategies and commended Airtel for taking a bold step towards integrating electric vehicles into its operations.

“This partnership reinforces SPIRO’s commitment to championing a greener, cleaner environment while leading Uganda’s e-mobility agenda. As part of this commitment, SPIRO Uganda plans to deploy 50,000 electric motorcycles across the country by December 2026,” Kachenje said.

The partnership also advances Airtel Uganda’s broader sustainability ambitions by promoting cleaner transport solutions while improving operational efficiency. Replacing fuel-powered motorcycles with electric alternatives is expected to lower operating expenses for Franchise Partners and significantly reduce carbon emissions from the company’s last-mile distribution network.