AirKenya, AeroLink to end Maasai Mara–Uganda flights

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | AirKenya Express and AeroLink Uganda will discontinue their scheduled flights connecting the Maasai Mara and Uganda’s national parks by the end of 2025, citing stagnant demand that no longer sustains operations. The final service is set for December 31, 2025.

Bookings will continue as normal in June, July, and August, while reservations for September, October, and December 15–31 must be made by February 14, 2025. The route will operate only if at least four passengers are booked per sector. Travelers have been advised to contact their account managers for assistance.

Industry experts attribute the decline in demand to limited adoption of twin-center holiday packages by Ugandan and Kenyan tour operators. Additionally, Kenya’s visa policy changes, including the removal of the East African Tourist Visa, have increased travel costs and logistical hurdles, discouraging regional tourism.

The route’s closure is seen as a setback for cross-border travel, with calls for the East African Community to harmonize visa policies and promote seamless multi-country packages. As the region seeks a strong post-pandemic recovery, collaboration among governments, airlines, and tour operators will be crucial in sustaining tourism growth.