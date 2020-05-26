Tuesday , May 26 2020
Air force soldier remanded for aggravated defilement

The Independent May 26, 2020 NEWS Leave a comment

Seargent Rajab Tumwesigye of UPDAF appearing before the General Court Martial on Monday.

Kampala, Uganda |  THE INDEPENDENT | 

The General Court Martial sitting in Makindye has remanded Staff Sergeant Rajab Tumwesigye to Kitalya Minimax prisons for aggravated defilement.

Tumwesigye  appeared before the General Court Martial seven member panel chaired by Lt General Andrew Gutti on Monday. Court heard that on February 26, 2020 while at Katabi Barracks, Tumwesigye performed a sexual act with a 14 year-old girl.

However, Tumwesigye who is attached to the Directorate of Music in the Uganda People’s Defense Air Force pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Army Prosecutor, Major Samuel Maserejje asked court to remand the accused to prison as investigations continue.

As a result, Lt General Andrew Gutti remanded the accused to prison until June 8th, 2020 when he will return for the mention of his case. A recent Annual Crime report by Uganda Police Force shows that 13,682 girls were defiled in 2019 compared to 17,521 in 2018

