Africell marks five years in Uganda with New Chapter

Marking five years of successful operations Uganda, Africell is pleased to launch a new commercial direction for the company in the exciting East African market.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The strategy, called the ‘New Chapter’, builds on Africell’s achievements in Uganda to date: including the delivery of a new generation of affordable communication solutions, a reputation for outstanding customer service, and improved data quality on 3G & 4G networks.

The New Chapter also stays true to Africell’s continued commitment to supporting community welfare. The New Chapter places the customers at the heart of Africell’s focus. Strategic priorities include enhancing the customer experience by personalizing service and customizing offers, as well as increasing Africell’s commercial and social relevance by undertaking a wave of new corporate social responsibility initiatives – especially in the Education and Security Sectors.

Africell plans to increase its involvement in technology incubation, in order to stimulate a more active Ugandan technology sector.

