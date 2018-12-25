African leopards inspire Chinese `Leopard Fitness’ grandpa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mi Youren, a 68-year-old pensioner from Jinan, China was watching Animal World on TV when he saw the African leopards chasing antelopes and got an idea.

Today, he loves nothing more than to put on a goofy tight leopard costume complete with tail and pointy ears, and practice a fitness routine based on moves he created himself based on the movements of the athletic leopards.

He does what he calls his `Leopard Fitness’ routines in parks and gardens in his home city. He walks, runs, and climbs stairs on all fours, lays flat on the ground with his limbs extended, imitates the cleaning ritual of the leopard, does handstands, all to keep in tip top shape and at the same time entertain passers-by.

He has been doing it for 18 years and, as goofy as some of his exercises look, they seem to have kept him in great shape for his age.