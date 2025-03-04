African countries urged to prioritize primary healthcare, domestic financing

KIGALI | Xinhua | Health experts and policymakers have called for urgent investment in primary healthcare and domestic health financing to build sustainable and resilient health systems across the African continent.

The sixth edition of the Africa Health Agenda International Conference officially kicked off on Monday in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Raji Tajudeen, acting deputy director-general and head of the Division of Public Health Institutes and Research at the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, emphasized the need for accessible and equitable healthcare.

“We must prioritize affordable, equitable, and accessible primary healthcare to effectively tackle our health challenges,” he said, stressing that African countries must take proactive steps to strengthen their health systems.

Rwanda’s Minister of Health Sabin Nsanzimana highlighted pressing challenges in global health financing, warning that traditional funding sources are becoming less reliable.

“We are in a critical phase where financing for global health is being affected, sometimes abruptly. We are seeing essential programs — such as maternal and child health, malaria prevention, and disease control — being stopped overnight by traditional supporters and funders. Unfortunately, this trend appears to be continuing, and we must be prepared,” he said.

Nsanzimana cautioned that such funding cuts could disproportionately impact vulnerable communities but stressed the need for stronger domestic health financing. He urged redesigning healthcare systems, leveraging technology, including artificial intelligence, to reduce costs, and promoting community engagement to address non-communicable diseases.

Chikwe Ihekweazu, acting regional director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Africa Regional Office, stressed the importance of regional and global solidarity in tackling infectious disease outbreaks.

“The future of Africa is in our hands, and we must work together. The journey starts today,” he said, reaffirming the WHO’s commitment to working with African governments to address funding gaps.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Amref Health Africa Githinji Gitahi urged African leaders and global stakeholders to rethink health investments to build resilient and sustainable health systems.

“We have suboptimal investment in health systems in African countries. Africa spends an average of 40 U.S. dollars per person on its health system, while the average in other developed countries is 4,000 U.S. dollars per person,” he noted.

“If we have limited resources, we must first focus on what creates health, not just healthcare,” he added, calling for a shift from treatment to prevention, with communities at the center of healthcare strategies.

Held under the theme “Connected for Change: Addressing Socio-Ecological Dynamics of Health,” the conference for 2025 has brought together over 1,800 participants from 56 countries, including global health experts, policymakers, practitioners, and change-makers, to shape the future of healthcare in Africa.

Running from Sunday to Wednesday, the event aims to drive discussions on urgent health challenges, including disease outbreaks, climate-related health risks, and health financing, while fostering bold solutions for a healthier Africa. ■