Africa suffering from a happiness deficit- World Happiness report

A new World Happiness report released indicates that African countries suffer from a happiness deficit with only two countries reporting a significant gain in happiness over the past decade. The report also notes that average ladder scores of four out of five countries are below the mid-point scale of measurement. On the map of the Geography of Happiness, published in an earlier World Happiness Report Update 2015, the happiest countries in the world are shaded green, the unhappiest red. Africa stands out as the unhappiest continent, being coloured almost entirely in shades of glaring red. Gallup World Poll ratings of happiness are measured on the ladder of scale, a scale of 0 to 10 with 10 indicating the greatest happiness where 44 African countries were polled. On the ranking of happiness in Africa, Number one is Algeria, Mauritius, Libya, Morocco and Somalia. Uganda comes in at number 28. Globally, Norway was ranked the happiest country in the world, partly due to its political stability and good social services among other factors. The report was released on the International Day of Happiness on March 20.

****

editor@independent.co.ug

