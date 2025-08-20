Africa civil aviation body pledges to advance air travel liberalization

LUSAKA, ZAMBIA | Xinhua | The African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to promoting the liberalization of air travel across the continent.

AFCAC Secretary General Adefunke Adeyemi underscored the organization’s commitment to advancing the Yamoussoukro Decision and the Single African Air Transport Market, key continental initiatives designed to ease restrictions and promote greater connectivity in air travel across Africa.

In remarks delivered during a meeting with Rodney Sikumba, Zambia’s Minister of Tourism, Adeyemi said that improving aviation frameworks will not only reduce the cost of air travel but also enhance intra-African connectivity, according to a statement released after the talks.

She noted that enhanced connectivity will significantly benefit the tourism sector and its related industries.

On his part, Sikumba said Zambia is positioning itself as a premier tourism destination. However, he acknowledged that reliable air connectivity is a key enabler in attracting both regional and international visitors.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to working closely with aviation stakeholders to improve access to Zambia’s tourist destinations.

The meeting provided a platform for both parties to explore areas of cooperation, particularly focusing on the strategic link between aviation and tourism in driving Africa’s economic development.

According to the statement, AFCAC and the Ministry of Tourism agreed to continue their engagement, with a shared focus on developing synergies in policy, infrastructure, and capacity building to foster sustainable growth in tourism while strengthening Africa’s aviation landscape. ■