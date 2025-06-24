Afreximbank meeting to boost Africa trade, investment

Abuja, Nigeria | THE INDEPENDENT | African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is set to host its 32nd Annual Meetings (AAM2025) in Abuja, Nigeria, from June 25 to 27, drawing a high-powered coalition of African, Caribbean (CARICOM), and global leaders. The event, which comes at a time of heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty, will centre on advancing trade, deepening investment flows, and promoting innovation across Africa and the wider Global South.

Themed “Building the Future on Decades of Resilience,” AAM2025 is expected to attract heads of state, ministers, central bank governors, international investors, academics, and private sector executives from over 80 countries. Confirmed speakers include Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and Ambassador Albert Muchanga, the African Union Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Industry and Mining.

Professor Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, said the meetings offer a crucial platform to drive institutional reform, trade integration, and long-term development planning across the continent. “AAM2025 comes at a pivotal time. It is about catalysing practical action to unlock Africa’s innovation potential and strengthen its economic resilience,” he said in a statement.

The forum follows last year’s 31st edition held in The Bahamas, where for the first time the Caribbean was placed at the centre of Afreximbank’s strategy to broaden Africa-CARICOM cooperation. That engagement will deepen in Abuja, with the participation of CARICOM representatives and former Jamaican Prime Minister P.J. Patterson, as part of efforts to strengthen South-South partnerships in trade, tourism, and investment.

The lineup includes notable global thinkers such as Professor Jeffrey Sachs of Columbia University and Dr. Kishore Mahbubani of the National University of Singapore. Africa’s business elite will also feature prominently, including Aliko Dangote, CEO of Dangote Group, and Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings.

Industry stakeholders expect AAM2025 to unlock major economic opportunities. Afreximbank anticipates the signing of several investment deals and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), with billions of dollars in potential funding for infrastructure, industrialisation, and innovation expected to be catalysed over the next five to ten years.

The meetings will also serve as a launchpad for key initiatives designed to accelerate the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), enhance cross-border payment systems, and expand access to finance for small and medium enterprises. A central focus will be placed on reducing the cost of doing business across borders and fostering a more integrated regional trade ecosystem.

Afreximbank says AAM2025 will facilitate policy dialogue aimed at improving trade infrastructure, streamlining regulatory frameworks, and encouraging private sector participation in public policy. Discussions will include strategies to promote the use of the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), reduce trade finance gaps, and expand Africa’s digital and green economy potential.

The meetings will also reinforce thought leadership around Africa’s future economic path, with scholars and experts contributing to debates that could influence policy direction for years to come.

Beyond short-term deal-making, Afreximbank expects the meetings to yield long-term gains through deeper institutional collaboration and enhanced regional cooperation. These include stronger trade flows between Africa and the Caribbean, increased foreign direct investment, and sustained dialogue on financial resilience and climate-smart infrastructure.

AAM2025 is expected to draw thousands of delegates, media, and international observers, further elevating Nigeria’s role as a hub for continental trade policy discussions.