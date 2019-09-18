Afreximbank announces 20th Trade Finance Workshop, invites registrations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has announced the opening of registration for its 20th Afreximbank Trade Finance Seminar and Workshop, which will take place in Durban, South Africa, from 4 to 7 November 2019.

The seminar and workshop series, formerly known as the Structured Trade Finance Seminar and Workshop, is being organized this year in collaboration with the South African province of Kwazulu-Natal. The series aims to equip African financial institutions, bankers and professionals from regulatory agencies, corporates and legal firms with skills for dealing with the challenges of financing transactions in times of economic uncertainty.

In an announcement in Cairo today, Afreximbank said that the 2019 seminar will focus on global topical issues affecting trade and on technical aspects of structuring trade finance transactions, thus enabling participants to properly identify the risks in trade finance transactions and to structure bankable trade and trade-related finance deals of varying levels of complexity.

Prof. Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank, said that the event had not only become an important platform for African bankers and other trade finance practitioners to meet, network and share knowledge with their counterparts, but would also bring substantial benefits to Kwazulu-Natal from a tourism perspective.

This year’s speakers will include highly-rated experts from leading financial institutions and firms as well as key financial service regulators from Africa and beyond.

The more than 250 expected participants will be senior executives from African banks and financial institutions, regulatory institutions, hedge funds, Africa country funds, venture capital institutions, corporate entities engaged in trade, manufacturing and privatized infrastructure projects, Afreximbank’s trade finance and project finance intermediaries, African law firms and insurance firms.

About 1,800 African trade finance professionals have taken part in the seminar and workshop series since it was introduced in 1999. The 2018 seminar and workshop took place in Casablanca, Morocco, following the 2017 event in Cape Verde.

Bankers and other professionals interested in participating in the 2019 seminar and workshop can find registration instructions and other details about the event at: http://atfs.afreximbankevents.com/.