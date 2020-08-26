Afghan Taliban delegation, Pakistani FM discuss Afghan peace process: foreign ministry

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | A delegation of the political representatives of the Afghan Taliban met Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Tuesday and discussed progress in the Afghan peace process and the early start of intra-Afghan negotiations, the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan said.

Welcoming the delegation headed by Taliban’s top political leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Qureshi underscored “(Pakistani) Prime Minister Imran Khan’s consistent stance that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a political settlement was the only way forward,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Highlighting Pakistan’s positive contribution to the peace and reconciliation process, culminating in the U.S.-Taliban peace agreement in Doha, the capital of Qatar, on Feb. 29, Qureshi underlined that “this historic opportunity must be seized by the Afghan stakeholders to secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive negotiated political solution.”

Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable, united, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, according to the statement.

He also emphasized the implementation of the U.S.-Taliban peace agreement, in its entirety, paving the way for the earliest possible commencement of intra-Afghan Negotiations.

Qureshi cautioned against “spoilers” who did not wish to see the return of peace in the region and said Pakistan will continue to support an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process for durable peace, stability and prosperity in the region and beyond.

He also highlighted the importance of Pakistan-Afghanistan ties based on amity, shared history and geography and reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding solidarity with the brotherly people of Afghanistan.

Baradar thanked the Pakistani foreign minister for the invitation and affirmed support for efforts for peace, security and development in Afghanistan, the statement said, adding that the delegation also thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their consistent support to the people of Afghanistan, including for graciously hosting Afghan refugees for over four decades.

A Taliban delegation led by Baradar had also visited Pakistan in October 2019 for wide-ranging consultations on the Afghan peace and reconciliation process, the statement said.

****

XINHUA