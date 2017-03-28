AFCON: South Sudan goal spree dumps out Djibouti, Uganda returns June

2019 NATIONS CUP qualifiers:

Group L – Cape Verde, Uganda, Tanzania, Lesotho

Group C – Mali, Gabon, Burundi, South Sudan

Johannesburg, South Africa | AFP | South Sudan thrashed Djibouti 6-0 in Juba on Tuesday to reach the group stage of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg last Wednesday, the South Sudanese led after 12 minutes of the return match and were four goals ahead by half-time.

The lead stretched to five goals just after half-time and the rout was completed 15 minutes from time for a 6-2 aggregate triumph.

Robert Duku, James Joseph (twice) and Dominic Abui scored in the opening half and Ater Thomas and Khemis Leon after half-time.

It was just the second win for South Sudan in nine Cup of Nations qualifiers while Djibouti have lost all nine away games in the competition, conceding 51 goals.

Comoros also progressed after drawing 1-1 with Mauritius in Belle Vue to win 3-1 overall after building a two-goal lead at home last Friday.

El Fardou Nabouhane put the visitors ahead and Walter Saint Martin levelled in the final minute of the first half.

The Comorans go into Group B with title-holders Cameroon, Morocco and Malawi and the South Sudanese are in Group C with Mali, Gabon and Burundi.

Updated draw for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying competition after completion Tuesday of preliminary round:

Group A

Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan, Madagascar

Group B

Cameroon, Morocco, Malawi, Comoros

Group C

Mali, Gabon, Burundi, South Sudan

Group D

Algeria, Togo, Benin, Gambia

Group E

Nigeria, South Africa, Libya, Seychelles

Group F

Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sierra Leone

Group G

Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Zimbabwe, Liberia

Group H

Ivory Coast, Guinea, Central African Republic, Rwanda

Group I

Burkina Faso, Angola, Botswana, Mauritania

Group J

Tunisia, Egypt, Niger, Swaziland

Group K

Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia

Group L

Cape Verde, Uganda, Tanzania, Lesotho

Matchdays

2017: June 5-13

2018: Mar 19-27, Sept 3-11 (two), Oct 8-16, Nov 5-13

Notes

— Group winners and best three runners-up qualify for finals with hosts Cameroon

— Cameroon will compete to gain match practice and be awarded points. If Cameroon win group, the runners-up will qualify; if they finish runners-up, the winners will qualify; if they finish third or fourth, the winners will qualify and the runners-up will compete for one of the three additional places