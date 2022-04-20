AFCON 2023 qualifiers: Uganda Cranes drawn in Group F

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Senior Men’s National Football Team has learnt its opponents for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers Cote D’Ivoire 2023.

In the draw held on Tuesday, 19th April 2022, the Uganda Cranes were pitted in Group F against Algeria, Niger and neighbours Tanzania.

Algeria have won the coveted title twice with the last coming three years ago in Egypt and this will be the first time Uganda is facing the North African outfit in AFCON Qualifiers since 1999.

For neighbors Tanzania, the most recent competitive engagement came on the road to qualifying for AFCON 2019 where Uganda emerged table leaders in the group that also had Cape Verde and Lesotho.

The most recent encounter against Niger, the other Group F opponent came in 2018 in a friendly match that the West African Nation won 2-1.

However, the most memorable game against Niger for Uganda came in the 2008 AFCON Qualifiers when the latter won 3-0 at Mandela National Stadium courtesy of David Obua’s hat trick.

The Qualifiers for the 2023 edition that will be hosted in Ivory Coast are expected to get underway in June this year but CAF will release the fixtures and exact dates at a later date.

Total Energies AFCON Cote D’Ivoire Qualifiers 2023

Group F

Algeria

Uganda

Niger

Tanzania