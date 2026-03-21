Acting NUP President Dr Lina Zedriga recounts ordeal in detention

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Dr. Lina Zedriga, Acting President of the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP), has shared her experience of arrest and torture while in security detention after the 2026 general election.

Speaking to Journalist at NUP offices at Makerere Kavule, Dr. Lina Zedriga, 64, said was abducted from her Gayaza home on January 16, 2026, while preparing for evening prayers. She said some 7 men, some in plainclothes and others in uniform surrounded her house at about 6:30 pm.

“They claimed to have come for prayers, but took me away instead. When I asked where we were going, they said it was just to answer a few questions and I’d be back soon, I was taken out of the house without being allowed to dress properly. Zedriga narrated.

Zedriga says she was held incommunicado for about three weeks before being produced in Gulu Magistrate’s Court on February 6, 2026.

She recalls later reaching Gayaza police station, where she was dressed with a hood on her head before proceeding to where she never recognized again. Zedriga recounted that during her detention, alongside other NUP women members including Western Uganda’s Vice President Jolly Tukamushaba, they were given hot water with posho and beans routinely.

Due to her low sugar levels, she became sickly until the military guards guarding them to take her to Dr. Ronald Bata Memorial Hospital in Entebbe’s Special Forces Command (SFC) barracks. She was able to identify the hospital when doctors refused to examine her while hooded.

During her detention, Zedriga recounted an incident where she inadvertently caused trouble for herself and others, when a doctor visited to check her health, and she spoke up about the mistreatment bad food and lack of water, this act was considered a serious infraction that led to repercussions after the doctor left. She says she was forced to gulp three litres of water.

She narrated that after the water incident, they would be debriefed, asking them what they had learned. She said she stopped asking for water but would drink from the sink for survival. Their continuous prayers kept them hopeful of release

Despite her detention and charges, she says she is remaining strong in the continued fight for a new Uganda in NUP. She has also expressed gratitude for the experience saying that life in prison and in detention facilities has taught her that life is fragile, soher message to security personnel and judicial officials, is to remember that they’ll answer to a higher power for their actions towards others.