Acholi Khadi encourages Muslims to exploit rainy season for farming

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Acholi District Muslim Khadi, Sheikh Musa Khalil has encouraged the Muslim faithful to exploit the current rainy season to carry out farming.

Sheikh Khalil says whereas other parts of the world are facing drought making farming impossible, the country is blessed with abundant rainfall that should be put to good use for agriculture.

Agriculture remains the region’s economic backbone, employing millions of locals owing to the favourable climate and fertile soil.

Sheikh Khalil made the remarks on Monday while speaking in an interview with journalists on the sidelines of Eid-al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of Ramadan on Monday at Gulu Public Primary school in Gulu City.

He also sent out a strong message to discourage the Muslims and other members of the community from destroying the environment which has over the years left a negative impact on the environment.

According to Khali, many hectares of natural trees are being cut in the region, especially in the districts of Nwoya and Amuru unregulated for charcoal and timber businesses.

Sheikh Khalil also used the opportunity to warn Muslims against involving themselves in terrorist acts in the name of Islam, arguing that the religion doesn’t associate with extremism.

He condemned the action of extremist groups such as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) operating in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Boko Haram in West Africa, for waging atrocities on innocent civilians in the name of Islam.

Today’s prayers attracted hundreds of Muslim faithful both young and old within and outside Gulu city. Some of them who spoke to Uganda Radio Network called on the world leaders to reign on the current instability in Ukraine that has since seen its impact hitting hard on the world economy.

Rubangakene Ahmed, a local businessman says there is a need for the world power to intervene and rescue Ukraine from the current attacks by Russia to stabilize the growing prices of commodities.

“If what our government is telling us about increasing prices of goods being attributed to the Ukraine-Russian war is true, then it’s important that world leaders intervene and stop it. Prices are high and life is hard now,” he said.

The war in Ukraine started in February this year after the Russian army invaded Ukraine’s territory and has since dealt a major blow to the global economy.

URN