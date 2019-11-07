Acholi Cultural festival hangs in balance over shortage of funds

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Organisers of the third annual Acholi cultural festival are struggling to raise funds for the event.

The Acholi cultural institution selected Kitgum district to host this year’s festival scheduled for December 12-14th under the theme “My heritage, my strength”.

With just a month left to the prestigious cultural event, the organizers, have raised 100 million shillings, which is short of the required over 350 million shillings.

Alex Oyet, the coordinator for Acholi cultural institution in- charge of East Acholi says that a few corporate bodies have so far responded to their request to support the festival.

Oyet says that the central organizing committee will hold a budget framework meeting to review its budget in event that they fail to raise 150 million shillings by next week.

Oyet says they have extended invitation to all the cultural institution in the country and Luo related communities from South Sudan, Ethiopia and in Kenya to attend the festival adding that it requires money to carter for them.

He says their committee have also sent out requests for support to Riham Group of Companies, Coca Cola, Pepsi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees [UNHCR] and Acholi Parliamentary Group [APG] for support. Oyet says they are optimistic that they will get the required fund to hold a colorful festival.

Acholi Paramount Chief, David Onen Acana II last month while launching the third edition of the festival in Kitgum Municipality called on his subjects to join hands and raise funds for the event. He says success of the festival greatly depends on contributions of people in the region.

Acholi Cultural Festival was launched in 2017 with the aim of bringing together the Acholi people to celebrate their culture and identity.

The first and second editions of the annual Festival were held in Gulu Municipality.

It is marked with various activities including showcasing traditional food, regalia, musical instruments, traditional dances and songs, traditional medicines, wears and history of the Acholi people among others.

