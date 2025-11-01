Absa L’Atelier Ambassador Joe Gayi unveils solo exhibition in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Absa has today launched a solo exhibition by Eric Joe Gayi, one of their Absa L’Atelier 2023 Ambassadors, titled Breaking the Norm. The exhibition will be hosted at The Summit Residences in Naguru, Kampala, in collaboration with Amasaka Gallery.

Breaking the Norm is a profound visual exploration that reclaims Afro hair as a powerful symbol of identity, self-determination, and collective memory. Through meticulous ballpoint pen drawings, Gayi navigates the complex intersections between personal expression and societal control, tradition and modernity, and visibility and erasure. His work challenges the deeply rooted biases that continue to shape perceptions of Black hair within colonial and Eurocentric frameworks.

“Hair, for people of African descent, has always been more than a matter of style, it is a living archive of identity, resistance, and cultural pride,” says Gayi. “This exhibition is deeply personal.

It was born from both reverence for my heritage and painful experiences of discrimination. Through my art, I hope to open conversations about beauty, belonging, and the right to self-expression.”

The exhibition features intricately rendered figures in blue and black, symbolic representations of the divided self. The blue figures embody conformity, representing those who alter their natural hair for acceptance and opportunity. The black figures, whose faces are surrealistically embedded with honeycomb textures, represent authenticity and resilience, confronting the discomfort society often projects onto natural Black hair. Each piece took weeks to complete, reflecting a slow, meditative process that mirrors the internal negotiations of identity and acceptance.

Speaking about the series, Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa Senior Specialist: Art and Museum Curator, said: “Through the Absa L’Atelier programme, we’ve seen African artists use their creativity to challenge, provoke and inspire. Joe Gayi’s Breaking the Norm does exactly that, it’s bold, deeply reflective, and unapologetically African. His work embodies the spirit of the L’Atelier: that every story matters, and every artist’s voice deserves to be seen and heard.”

Collin Sekajugo, Founder and Director of Amasaka Gallery, added: “Amasaka’s role in this exhibition is to generate local awareness for the continued work that Absa L’Atelier does to boost innovation and creativity among young African artists. Through this collaboration, we aim to encourage Ugandan artists to think beyond the canvas, to create work that’s globally relevant and socially resonant. Joe’s exhibition is a powerful step in that direction.”

Stefano Giacometti, General Manager of The Summit Residences, said: “We are proud to host this compelling body of work by Joe Gayi. His art challenges perception, redefines beauty, and celebrates cultural authenticity. Breaking the Norm invites audiences to see themselves reflected with dignity, pride, and power.”

Now in its 39th year, the Absa L’Atelier remains one of Africa’s most respected art development programmes, empowering emerging artists across the continent with the opportunity to showcase their creativity and share their stories on a professional platform. Through these exhibitions, Absa continues to reaffirm its belief in the power of African art to inspire change, foster connection, and shape the future of the continent’s creative economy.

Exhibition Details

Exhibition Title: Breaking the Norm

Artist: Eric Joe Gayi, Absa L’Atelier 2023 Ambassador

Venue: The Summit Residences, Naguru, Kampala

Gallery Partner: Amasaka Gallery

Opening Date: Friday, 1 November 2025

Exhibition Duration: 1–30 November 2025