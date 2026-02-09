Absa KH3 Hills run targets 8,000 participants to Keep Girls in School

Kampala, Uganda, February 9, 2026 | Absa Bank Uganda is excited to announce the return of the Absa KH3 – 7 Hills Run, a purpose-driven initiative that has become more than just a race but a movement to transform lives. Partnering once again with the Kampala Hash House Harriers, this year’s edition is slated for April 26 ,2026 at Lugogo Cricket Oval

Since its launch in 2023, the event has raised an impressive UGX 900 million to support girls’ education across Uganda. Each year, the numbers tell a story of growing impact: UGX 200 million in 2023, UGX 300 million in 2024, and UGX 400 million in 2025. This year, the goal is even bolder with an ambitious target to bring participation up to 8,000 runners.

“This isn’t just about running,” said David Wandera, Managing Director of Absa Bank Uganda, speaking at today’s launch. “It’s about creating lasting change. When we keep a girl in school, we’re investing in the future of our communities and our country. The response we’ve seen over the past two years has been incredible. Over 21,900 girls have already benefited from these funds, and we’re just getting started.”

The run itself is a celebration of Kampala’s heritage. Covering 21 Kilometers across the city’s historic seven hills, Kibuli, Nakasero, Old Kampala, Namirembe, Rubaga, Lubiri, and Nsambya, participants experience the capital in a way few others do. It’s challenging, scenic, and deeply meaningful.

Alice Gita Okecho, Hash Master of the Kampala Hash House Harriers, shared her enthusiasm: “We’ve been organizing 7 Hills Run since 2000, promoting healthy lifestyles in the corporate world. But partnering with Absa has given our community a bigger purpose. Every Kilometer we run translates into opportunities for young girls who might otherwise have to drop out of school. That’s powerful motivation.”

Last year’s run attracted 6,250 participants from the previous year’s 5,500. The enthusiasm is building, and so are the incentives.

This year, the top two male and top two female runners who complete all seven hills will earn spots in the prestigious Run Your City Series in South Africa and Bakayima is contributing two land titles for the top male and top female runners who have completed all 7 hills, making the stakes even higher.

The funds raised go directly to organizations making real differences in girls’ lives, including Baylor College of Medicine’s DREAMS programme, Amref Health Africa, Windle International, World Vision, Nyaka AIDS Orphan Project, Katalemwa Cheshire Home, and Smart Girls Uganda. These partnerships ensure that every shilling raised goes toward breaking down barriers that keep girls out of school.

The event has also attracted strong support from corporate partners. Pepsi returns as the hydration partner. Bakayima, Mighty Rides and Sixteen running clubs from across Uganda have already committed to participating, bringing together a community united by fitness and social impact.